Queen's University Belfast will cease face-to-face lectures from Wednesday.

Laboratory sessions, tutorials and seminars will continue, unless otherwise advised, the university said.

Teaching will be provided online "to ensure that our students' education will not suffer unduly" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Field trips have also been cancelled until further notice, and guidance on examination and assessment schedules will be issued.