Panic buying. Temporary goods shortages. Self-isolation. These issues are dominating the news thanks to coronavirus.

As the outbreak continues, so too do these problems, which are particularly affecting the elderly and most vulnerable in society.

Government measures to tackle the virus are expected to tighten, with it emerging on Sunday that those over the age of 70 will be told "within the coming weeks" to stay at home for an extended period to protect themselves.

The UK government is expected to release social distancing advice for elderly people on Monday, as cases continue to rise in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

However, people have begun to rally to help those hardest hit by the virus, with initiatives emerging across Northern Ireland.

Many of these have been launched by groups because of anxiety around bulk-buying and reports of limited stock.

They include volunteers collecting and distributing parcels, and cafes and shops offering free deliveries.

Elderly-only shopping

Iceland Foods, in the Kennedy Centre in Belfast, has announced that it will open from 08:00 to 09:00 GMT from Tuesday morning for elderly customers only.

The wider public has been asked to "respect this hour" to allow older people to shop alone.

Centre manager John Jones said the initiative was launched due to increasing anxiety among older people.

"People want to help and there are lots of goodwill gestures around," he said.

"There seems to be a lot of panic buying and we are trying to calm people down while reassuring them that the supply chain will continue.

"This is for those who feel vulnerable because of that anxiety."

‪The Park Centre in Belfast has also announced that several of its stores will open from 08:00 to 09:00 GMT daily from Wednesday 18 March for the elderly only. ‬

'In tears'

On Sunday, volunteers delivered more than 100 care packages to elderly and vulnerable people in the Carrickfergus area.

The Carrickfergus Defenders Flute Band launched the initiative because of concerns the reports of bulk buying were causing anxiety for some elderly people.

"We had pensioners in tears because they have been struggling and such a small gesture means so much to them," band secretary Marc Collins said.

"We all need to reach out to those in our own areas who need help the most."

Schools have also joined the effort.

Ciara Rooney, head girl at Assumption Grammar School in Ballynahinch, has spearheaded a drive at her school to deliver parcels to pensioners in the area.

"Last week when we started to see people buying in bulk I thought that would leave a lot of elderly people feeling anxious and scared," she said.

"We have collected items to deliver on Monday to show them they are not alone."

Meanwhile, an Irish company has created an interactive website for those who need to self-isolate during the outbreak.

The website allows people to offer or to seek help in their own locality through an interactive map covering the island of Ireland.

