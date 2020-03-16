Image copyright Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic dominates the newspapers on Monday.

Eleven new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Sunday, bringing the total to 45.

"Dangerous nonsense" is the headline in the News Letter, a quote from former Stormont speaker Lord Alderdice.

It was in response to a tweet by Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd, who launched a "blistering" attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his plans to tackle coronavirus.

Mr O'Dowd accused Mr Johnson's government of "using everyone of us in some form of twisted medical experiment".

A legal bid to close schools in Northern Ireland makes the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

The mother of a primary school pupil with asthma and a father of a child recovering from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia have launched legal action against two Stormont departments.

The Belfast Telegraph carries Health Minister Robin Swann's lengthy statement on the response to the virus.

He said "all options are on the table when it comes to protecting our citizens".

"Closing schools by itself will not be effective, if we can't sustain it," he added.

The Daily Mirror makes the call to "Save our elderly" on its front page.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed every Briton over the age of 70 would be told "within the coming weeks" to stay at home for an extended period to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Age UK has demanded urgent action to support the elderly, who could be forced to self-isolate for four months.

"Some people are anxious," the charity said.

'Long-term closures'

The Irish News reports several schools "will shut down this week after taking unilateral decisions in the absence of clear direction from ministers".

Some schools have decided to use staff development days to prepare for potential closure.

Michael Allen, principal of Lisneal College in Londonderry, also asked the Department of Education to grant a minimum of two additional exceptional closure days "to help prepare resources as we face imminent longer term closures".

While it may sound like the newspapers are filled with doom and gloom over coronavirus, there are also some stories of communities and businesses coming together to help those in need.

The Belfast Telegraph reports the Portaferry Hotel is delivering food, free of charge, to its "elderly neighbours" and Iceland, in west Belfast's Kennedy Centre, is now opening early for the elderly, a move that caught the attention of celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo.