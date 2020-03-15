Image copyright Reuters Image caption Leo Varadkar announced on Thursday that schools and colleges in the Republic of Ireland would close

Leo Varadkar has said the Irish government may seek powers to ensure a ban on mass gatherings of more than 100 people applies to pubs and clubs.

It comes after images emerged on social media showing hundreds of people packed into bars in the Republic this weekend.

On Thursday, the Irish prime minister announced that schools and colleges would close over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people outdoor events involving more than 500 were also cancelled.

On Sunday, he tweeted that he had asked the National Public Health Emergency Team for further expert guidance on the issue, adding: "People who have been out this weekend should avoid physical contact with seniors or people with chronic diseases. You could make them very very sick."

His plea came a day after it was confirmed a second person had died in the Republic due to the virus.

The news emerged as travellers from Northern Ireland and the Republic struggled to get home from other European countries which have imposed stringent new measures to fight the pandemic.

Aer Lingus flights from the Canary Islands to Dublin, Shannon and Cork airports were cancelled - the airline said it was a result of air traffic control restrictions and it was working to help its customers.

Gemma Marshall, whose 18-month-old son has a medical condition, is stuck in Lanzarote.

"Evan has had four major surgeries - three in Ireland and one in London - and is due another two, so this was supposed to be a relaxing family holiday for us in between that," Mrs Marshall, from Cork, told BBC News NI.

"We arrived on Tuesday but we got nervous with all the news and knew we needed to get Evan home, so we booked a flight home with Aer Lingus to Shannon yesterday.

"I got a text on the way to the airport to say that the flight was cancelled and we've had no more information since.

"We need to get out of here and get him home. We're very stressed and worried."

Paul McMillen from Dollingstown, County Armagh, is one of a number of EasyJet passengers unable to get home from Lanzarote after flights were cancelled on Saturday.

Mr McMillen is among a party of 13 who flew out on a week-long holiday to celebrate a 60th birthday.

The group were split across two hotels after spending more than an hour in the airport waiting on information about their flight.

However Mr McMillen says the hotel facilities are not adequate for looking after his four-month-old daughter.

"We don't have a microwave in the room to sterilize the bottles and we're finding it incredibly hard to actually find milk.

"We have enough for a day or so but if we end up being delayed more then it's a real, real worry. We can't take any risks there, we need to get home."

The party are hoping to get booked on one of the rescue flights which customers are able to book either through the app or in person at an airport from Monday.

In a statement, EasyJet said: "Following restrictions implemented by the Spanish authorities, EasyJet is now in the process of cancelling all of its existing scheduled flights touching Spain between 17 March and 29 March.

"We will be operating some rescue flights in the coming days. We are advising affected customers of their options by email and SMS which includes the option of rebooking or requesting a refund.

"We will be operating rescue flights for passengers wishing to travel for essential, work, health or repatriation reasons to and from Spain. Rescue flights will be listed on our latest travel information section of the website and customers can book onto these flights via our contact centre or by arriving at the airport as early as possible on the day of departure."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill called on people to "do St Patrick's Day differently this year".

DUP leader Arlene Foster said it is "not a time to play orange or green politics".