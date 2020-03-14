Image copyright Getty Images

The second death related to coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Republic is now 129, a rise of 39 in 24 hours.

Five new cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 34.

It comes after the first community transmission cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Senior ministers from the NI Executive and Irish government met on Saturday to discuss the cross-border approach to tackling the virus.