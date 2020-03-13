Image copyright PAcemaker

The report into the renewable energy scheme, which contributed to the collapse of Northern Ireland's government three years ago, has been published.

It found the scheme was a "project too far" for the Northern Ireland Executive and "should never have been adopted".

The 656-page report said that while there was "unacceptable" behaviour by some officials, ministers and special advisers, what went wrong was a "compounding of errors and omissions over time and a failure of attention".

Here's what major figures in Northern Ireland's political world have been saying about the long-awaited report.

First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster

First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster

"For my part, I am determined to learn from my mistakes and to work to ensure that the mistakes and systematic failures of the past are not repeated.

"In my conference speech to the Democratic Unionist Party in 2018, I indicated that the best of intentions do not make us immune from mistakes and misjudgements. Today I again apologise for my failings in the implementation of the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

"As I look back over the events of the last number of years, and with the benefit of that hindsight, there are many things that could and should have been handled in a very different way.

"However the unalterable truth is that none of us can change or relive that which has already happened but we can take the experience and use it to shape the road ahead."

Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Sinn Féin

Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Sinn Féin

"I have no doubt that this report is extremely challenging for everybody here. The responsibility now is to put those recommendations into action to change the system.

"The recommendations of this report will be worked through and an action plan will be brought forward.

"The inquiry team has completed its work and now it's over to us to turn the recommendations into real action and reform.

"We need effective government and we need good practice in terms of our handling of public finances and we need to ensure that an issue such as this... can never arise again."

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP

"The systemic mismanagement of the RHI scheme was the biggest financial scandal in the history of devolution.

"The subsequent attempts to frustrate scrutiny of the scheme and the failure to candidly admit what had gone wrong immediately were disastrous errors of political judgment.

"The finding in the report that the Economy, Trade and Investment committee was unable to discharge its scrutiny function is particularly concerning. This has contributed in a significant way to a collapse in public confidence in these institutions and in politicians.

"I have said previously that the last executive was the most secretive in the history of devolved government. This inquiry report presents an urgent case for immediate reform of the processes of government."