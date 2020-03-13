Image copyright Reuters Image caption Arlene Foster was speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has said NI schools will close at some stage as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said schools, colleges and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

NI's schools and colleges will not close yet.

But Mrs Foster said on Friday it would happen in the future.

She said the medical advice was that NI was about 14 weeks out from the peak of the virus.

Mrs Foster added that Northern Ireland ministers would be meeting with tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) Simon Coveney and Irish health minister Simon Harris on Saturday.

She said that meeting was in place before the measures taken by the Irish government on Thursday.

Another two cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Thursday, bringing the total to 20.

Mrs Foster told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme on Friday that the twin aims of the "governmental plan" were to "try and delay and flatten the peak of this crisis", and to reduce the number of fatalities among the vulnerable and the elderly.

'We will have no choice'

She said the UK had left the containment phase of the virus and was now in the delay phase.

"I think people are right to be concerned about this disease, we are taking the measures as advised by evidence, advised by science, and it will come a point where we will have to close schools.

"There will come a point where we will have to say people should social distance themselves from other people, they should stay in their own homes.

"But the timing of all of these things is where the science comes in and the modelling which has been done and which continues to be done by those scientists will inform the decisions that we have to take both at UK level and indeed at Northern Ireland level.

"I have to say, we will not avoid this disease, and indeed there are many people in Northern Ireland that probably have Covid-19 and don't realise that they have Covid-19."

Mrs Foster said it was important that people followed medical advice.

"It is our elderly and our vulnerable who are most at risk and therefore we must protect them," she said.

"Medical officers are telling us that we are probably about 14 weeks out from the peak of this virus.

"We will keep in close contact with colleagues in the Republic of Ireland, this is a virus that knows no borders, I absolutely recognise that, it is a worldwide phenomenon."