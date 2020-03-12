Two new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland

Image copyright Getty Images

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 20.

The Department of Health said both cases are adults and secondary transmissions.

One case involved recent travel from northern Italy and the other can be traced to a previously reported case involving travel to the region.

The department said there have been 279 tests, of which 259 were negative.

On Thursday, the Irish government announced schools, colleges and other public facilities would close from 18:00 on Thursday until 29 March.

The UK government is expected to announce it is to step up its response to the virus.

The US President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions on 26 European countries in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban does not currently apply to the UK or the Republic of Ireland.

Other events in Northern Ireland have been affected.

Ulster GAA Chief Executive Brian McEvoy told the BBC's Talkback programme the restrictions being placed on public gatherings in the Republic of Ireland would have "major repercussions on sporting events".

"Our position in Ulster GAA is very clear - as an all-island body we will take the lead from the health authorities and whichever are imposing the most stringent restrictions is what we will put in place," he added.

On Thursday, Down Royal Racecourse announced its St Patrick's Day meeting would be held "behind closed doors"

Its chief executive, Emma Meehan, said: "Only runners, riders and trainers will be in attendance, with turnstiles closed to race goers."