Once again the coronavirus pandemic dominates Northern Ireland's front pages.

In its lead story the News Letter warns 'half of NI population' could get the virus.

In an interview with the paper, viral expert Dr Conor Bramford says the Covid-19 illness could turn out to be the worst global pandemic since the 1918 Spanish influenza outbreak.

Dr Bramford said it would not be "wild speculation" to envisage half of Northern Ireland's population contracting the virus.

The Daily Mirror takes a different approach in its lead story saying Northern Ireland would be left 'out in the cold' should the UK go into a coronavirus lockdown.

Quoting a source, the paper says NI wouldn't be included in a UK lockdown because of the need to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

"It's likely Northern Ireland will be cut adrift to deal with its own self-isolation run by Stormont," the source said.

The Irish News leads with a report that two consultants who work at Belfast City Hospital are self isolating.

The senior doctors volunteered to go into quarantine themselves after a laboratory worker at the Royal Victoria Hospital tested positive for coronavirus, the paper reports.

The paper adds that up to 10 healthcare professionals from the Belfast Health Trust are self-isolating.

The Belfast Telegraph reports on growing concerns for some of Northern Ireland's most vulnerable people amid the coronavirus pandemic on its front page.

The paper says that staff in nursing and care homes have not been provided with specialist face masks, despite being in close contact with the most at-risk group.

The first death on the island of Ireland related to the virus is also highlighted by the paper.