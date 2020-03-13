Corrupt or malicious activity was not the cause of what went wrong with Northern Ireland's failed energy scheme.

The findings into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme were published on Friday.

It found the scheme was a "project too far" for the NI Executive and "should never have been adopted".

The scheme, which opened in 2012, paid businesses to switch from oil and gas to environmentally-friendly heating.

The 656-page report said that while there was "unacceptable" behaviour by some officials, ministers and special advisers, what went wrong was a "compounding of errors and omissions over time and a failure of attention".

Set up to encourage the use of renewable energy sources, the RHI closed to new entrants in 2016 amid concerns about the potential cost.

Those boilers used wood pellets, but the subsidy payment was higher than the cost of the fuel, creating an incentive to use the boilers to generate income.

It became known as "cash for ash".

The scheme was introduced by then Enterprise Minister Arlene Foster.

Mrs Foster, now the first minister, told the inquiry that she did not read the regulations before bringing them to the assembly.

The inquiry found: "The minister, in presenting the regulations to the assembly and asking for their approval, should have read them herself.

"Not least because in the inquiry's view to so do is a core part of a minister's job."