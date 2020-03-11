Image copyright House of Commons Image caption There was no announcement on cutting or abolishing air passenger duty to the disappointment of business groups

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak says Northern Ireland will receive an extra £210m for public services as a result of his Budget.

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak announced a £30bn package of measures aimed at tackling the impact of coronavirus.

They include waiving rates bills for small businesses in England.

Rates, the property taxes paid by businesses and households, are devolved, so Stormont will have to decide on whether to match that move.

Northern Ireland business groups were left disappointed that there was no move to cut or abolish Air Passenger Duty (APD).

APD is a levy paid on all flights taking off in the UK and was cited by FlyBe as a reason for its failure.

FlyBe accounted for about 80% of flights from George Best Belfast City Airport and a cut in APD was viewed as a way to attract new airlines.