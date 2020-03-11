Image caption Tara Mills and Declan Harvey will present BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme

Tara Mills and Declan Harvey have been confirmed as the new hosts of BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra.

They replace Seamus McKee who retired in January after a 40-year career as a presenter.

Tara has worked at the BBC for 20 years and is a presenter and reporter for BBC Newsline, while Declan joined BBC NI three years ago after working for BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat.

They will take over hosting duties at the end of April.

Head of BBC News NI, Adam Smyth, said the two "seasoned journalists" would "breathe new life into our drive time news programme".

Tara and Declan said they were looking forward to working with each other on the programme.

Tara said she and Declan had "very big shoes to fill".

"This is an incredible opportunity to mix my BBC Newsline role with BBC Radio Ulster," she said.

"I've been working at the BBC for 20 years and feel really passionately about how we deliver our news. Technology has changed so much in that time but what hasn't changed is the importance of bringing the story and its consequences to our listeners."

Declan said following in the footsteps of Seamus McKee was an "amazing opportunity".

"Doing it with Tara is an added bonus; she's a formidable journalist, and also great fun to be around," he added.

"I hope the new programme will be able to make the audience think, or think differently. It's a huge platform and I can't wait to get started."

Evening Extra is on BBC Radio Ulster Mondays to Fridays from 16:00 to 18:00.