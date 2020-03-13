Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The PSNI has said it recognises a large number of crimes against sex workers go unreported

The number of police officers dedicated to liaising with sex workers has more than doubled, going from two to five.

It comes after a meeting last week between sex workers, representative groups, and the PSNI.

A dedicated email address which allows sex workers to contact the PSNI has also been established.

Kate McGrew, current sex worker and director of the Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI), said the meeting had been "constructive".

"This meeting provided an important opportunity for sex workers to provide feedback to the PSNI and for everyone present to recommit to working in partnership on an ongoing basis," she said.

She added that while full details of the meeting will not be publicised due to issues around privacy, SWAI was pleased "the PSNI want to listen to and support sex workers".

Sex work liaison officers were first introduced by the PSNI in 2015.

As well as the five sex worker liaison officers, there is also a specialised operational lead officer as part of the team.

'Build confidence and trust'

Speaking at the meeting was Det Ch Supt Paula Hilman, the head of the PSNI's Public Protection Branch, who said it was the police's role to "keep everyone safe".

She said the PSNI was "happy to attend the event" and discuss "how we as a police service engage with those involved in sex work".

Det Ch Supt Hilman said the increase in the number of officers "will allow us to provide a more consistent service, increase and improve the support we can offer and provide direct points of contact within the PSNI for sex workers".

She noted that crimes against sex workers are underreported, and the increased number of officers will "build confidence and trust between police and those involved in sex work".

Also in attendance at the meeting was sex worker support group UglyMugs.ie and LGBT rights group the Rainbow Project.

A detailed briefing from the meeting is being circulated to sex workers this week.

The Nordic model

A report published last September found a change in prostitution law in Northern Ireland had not seen the industry become smaller.

It was produced by academics from Queen's University Belfast and examined the impact of the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Act 2015.

The law introduced the "Nordic model", which criminalised paying for sexual services in Northern Ireland.

The report, based on research which examined a period between June 2015 and December 2018, also found an increase in online advertising for prostitution.