Image copyright AFP Image caption Lyra McKee was observing rioting in Derry when she was shot dead

The mother of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has died just weeks before the first anniversary of her killing.

Joan Lawrie passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday night, her daughter Nicola McKee Corner said.

In a Facebook post, Ms McKee Corner said her "heart is comforted knowing that you are together again", referring to her mother and sister.

Lyra McKee, 29, was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Londonderry on 18 April 2019.

She had been her disabled mother's main carer.