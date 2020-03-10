Image copyright PSNI

A 33-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating INLA drug activity.

Detectives from the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Taskforce searched a property in west Belfast on Tuesday evening.

They seized a quantity of suspected Class B and C controlled drugs, including Pregablin, and a "substantial" sum of money.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B and Class C controlled drugs.

He was also arrested over involvement in the supply of drugs and possession of criminal property.

Det Insp Hamilton said the search, targeting the criminal activities of the INLA, showed the PSNI's "continuing commitment to tackling the harm caused by paramilitaries supplying drugs in our communities".