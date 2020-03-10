Image caption Belfast City Airport lost about 80% of its flights because of Flybe's collapse

The company that operates food and beverage services at Belfast City Airport has closed two outlets temporarily.

The airport lost about 80% of its flights as a result of Flybe's collapse.

HMSHost said it had closed the Starbucks and St Georges market outlets; a third outlet, The Artisan, remains open.

It is understood that about 35 staff have been affected by the closures.

Eoin Forrestal, general manager, at HMSHost said: "Due to the significant fall in passenger numbers at Belfast Airport, we've had to make the difficult decision to temporarily close two stores.

"We are working closely with the airport in order to resume all operations as quickly as possible."

On Monday, it emerged that Swissport, who operate ground services at the aiport, is also proposing to temporarily lay-off staff.

The airport has been trying to find replacement airlines to take over the former Flybe routes.

So far, the Scottish airline, Loganair, has said it will take over two routes.

Flights to Aberdeen and Inverness will commence on 16 March and 23 March respectively.