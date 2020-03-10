Image copyright Press Eye

A US technology firm, Riskonnect, is creating 100 jobs in Belfast.

The Atlanta-based company specialises in risk management software. Economy Minister Diane Dodds made the announcement on a visit to the US.

The development is being supported with a £416,000 grant from Invest NI. Riskonnect has offices in the US, London and India.

It serves clients in the insurance, healthcare and transportation markets.

Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect's chief executive, said: "We are making this major investment in response to an increase in demand for our services.

"Northern Ireland's burgeoning fintech (financial technology) sector, together with a dynamic and highly educated workforce, makes Belfast an obvious choice for us."