Coronavirus: Sixteen confirmed cases in Northern Ireland
- 10 March 2020
Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases in Northern Ireland to 16.
All four cases are adults and one case involved recent travel from northern Italy.
Three of the cases can be traced to a previously reported case that involved recent travel to northern Italy.
The Public Health Agency is currently undertaking contact tracing for all four cases.
As of 2pm on 10 March 2020, there have been 237 concluded tests since testing began, of which 221 were negative, and 16 were positive #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/I5rKj4vNZU— Public Health Agency (@publichealthni) March 10, 2020
In a tweet, the Public Health Agency said that there have been 237 tests carried out in Northern Ireland, of which 221 have been negative.