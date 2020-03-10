Image caption Staff have been asked to self-isolate, work from home or work from another site

A Halifax call centre in Belfast Gasworks has been temporarily closed over coronavirus, Lloyds Banking Group has said.

Lloyds said it will "allow for the appropriate areas of the site to be cleaned, after a colleague based there was diagnosed with Covid-19".

"Our priority is the wellbeing of the individual, as well as the colleagues and visitors to the building."

It is understood about 1,000 people work in the building.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax, said it was "closely monitoring the developing situation and continue to follow official guidelines".

Colleagues based in the Belfast Gasworks building have been asked to self-isolate, work from home or work from a contingency site depending on which team or part of the building they work in.