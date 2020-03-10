Image copyright Getty Images

The impact of coronavirus on Northern Ireland not surprisingly dominates the front pages on Tuesday.

"Paddy whacked" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror.

It reports that Belfast City Council agreed on Monday night to cancel this year's St Patrick's Day Parade and concert due to the virus.

The paper says the move came as the Republic of Ireland cancelled all of its parades, a move it says will deal a multi-million euro blow to the economy.

"Coronavirus: Now it's getting serious," says the News Letter.

It says that Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that between 50% and 80% of people in Northern Ireland could ultimately be affected.

"This is not going to get easier any time soon," he said.

Image caption Mr Swann warned that between 50% and 80% of people in Northern Ireland could ultimately be affected

The paper also features former boxing promoter and bookmaker Barney Eastwood who died on Monday aged 87.

The Irish News has the same two stories on its front page.

It says a west Belfast GAA club and two County Armagh schools have closed to allow their premises to be deep cleaned.

The paper also says that the White House is believed to have advised foreign officials not to visit Washington DC.

Politicians from both Northern Ireland and the Republic are due to visit there over the weekend.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Barney Eastwood and Barry McGuigan return to Belfast after winning the world featherweight title in 1985

Reporting on Mr Eastwood's death, The Irish News quotes its photographer Hugh Russell - a former professional boxer.

He says Mr Eastwood was "probably the most honest man I have ever met" in the sport.