An attack on a man in east Belfast by a gang armed with baseball bats is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Six men forced their way into the victim's house in Knock Grove at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

They assaulted the man, who is in his 30s, with baseball bats, leaving him with bruising to his head and body.

A woman and young child who also live in the house were unharmed, but left badly shaken.

The gang left the scene on foot following the attack.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.