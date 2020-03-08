Coronavirus: Five more people diagnosed in NI
- 8 March 2020
Five more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.
This brings the total number of people in Northern Ireland with the virus to 12 since testing began.
Health officials are tracing people who may have been in contact with the latest cases.
More to follow.