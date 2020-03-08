Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A number of teams have postponed fixtures

A number of football teams are taking precautions after a player recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Mid Ulster League secretary Stephen Magill said: "We are taking a pro-active approach and have reached out to our governing bodies and the health service on how to deal with this."

He said as a precaution the clubs' fixtures have been postponed for two weeks.

They have also been asked to cancel training.

Three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

They are all adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previous case. It brings the total number of cases to seven.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A demonstration of coronavirus testing procedures took place at Antrim Area Hospital last week

Health officials said further positive tests had been expected and the region remained in the containment phase.

Another case was also confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total there to 19.

That new case involves a male in the east of the country who had returned from Italy, which has the most serious outbreak in Europe.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised Irish citizens not to travel to the Italian region of Lombardy, and to the other provinces that have been placed in isolation.

On Sunday, the Republic's Health Service Executive has said that it cannot dispute projections that 1.9 million people in the country could fall ill with coronavirus.

But it said that the modelling scenario is not completed yet.

Health officials said that the trends in Italy point towards large numbers of cases.

Northern Ireland's Department of Health said staff were working to identify people that patients may have been in contact with to prevent further spread.

The test samples from the latest cases will be sent to a laboratory in England for verification.

Information and advice can be found on the Public Health Agency website.

Three phases

The first person to be diagnosed in Northern Ireland - which was confirmed last week - was a woman who had returned from northern Italy.

That was followed by confirmation of two more cases on Wednesday - one of those was a postgraduate student at Queen's University in Belfast.

A group of students at the university were asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure as a result of that case.

The fourth case, announced on Friday, is an adult who had recently returned from Italy - their diagnosis had been linked to a previous case.

Other developments include:

The number of UK cases now stands at 209

The family of the second person to die in the UK after contracting the virus have paid tribute to the 83-year-old

The government has updated its advice for travellers from Italy - people who develop symptoms after returning from any part of Italy - not just the north of the country - should self-isolate

Globally the number of infections has passed 100,000, with nearly 3,500 deaths recorded - the majority have been in China, where the virus originated in December.

The UK's strategy on responding to the virus has three phases - containment, delay, and mitigation - alongside ongoing research.

Up until now, the containment phase has involved catching cases early and tracing all close contacts to halt the spread of the disease for as long as possible.

Moving into the delay phase could see the introduction of "social distancing" measures, such as closing schools and urging people to work from home.