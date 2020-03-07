Northern Ireland

Coronavirus: Three new cases in Northern Ireland

  • 7 March 2020
Breaking News image

Three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

They are all adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previously confirmed positive case.

It brings the total number of cases in Northern Ireland to seven.

It comes on the same day another case was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total there to 19. That new case involves a male in the east of the country who had returned from Italy.