Coronavirus: Three new cases in Northern Ireland
- 7 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.
They are all adults who had recently travelled from Italy and are linked to a previously confirmed positive case.
It brings the total number of cases in Northern Ireland to seven.
It comes on the same day another case was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total there to 19. That new case involves a male in the east of the country who had returned from Italy.