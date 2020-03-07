Image copyright CGOCBelfastCoastguard/Portaferry Coastguard Rescue

Eight kayakers have been rescued after getting into trouble on Strangford Lough.

Two of the kayakers, who made it to an island, called the coastguard at about 10:30 GMT to report the others were in the water after capsizing.

They were transported to Killyleagh by helicopter and lifeboat, and all were checked on shore with no further treatment needed.

The RNLI, coastguards, ambulance crews and air ambulance were all involved.

The coastguard rescue helicopter was also sent to the scene.

After the rescue, Belfast Maritime and Coastguard Agency issued some general advice for kayakers.

"We'd always recommend that kayakers tell someone at home their passage plan including points of arrival and departure, timescale and any other relevant information," a spokeswoman said.

"It would also be advisable to consider advising the Coastguard of your intentions and any deviation of your plans.

"You should also carry a VHF marine band radio and/or PLB (personal locator beacon)."