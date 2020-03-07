Firefighters tackle blaze at pub in west Belfast

Image copyright Michael Donnelly Image caption The fire service said "significant damage" has been cause to the kitchen

Three fire appliances are attending a fire at a pub in west Belfast.

The NI Fire Service said the fire at the Trinity Lodge bar in Turf Lodge was reported shortly after 11:00 GMT on Saturday.

They said "significant damage" has been caused to the kitchen, the vents in the kitchen and the roof space.

A fire service spokesman said no-one was injured in the incident and they believe the fire is now "under control".

Sinn Féin councillor Micheal Donnelly expressed his sadness over the fire.

"People are just devastated," he said.

He added the Trinity Lodge bar was "an iconic building" that has "been there for decades" and is popular among locals and others.