Quinn director Kevin Lunney was kidnapped, tortured and dumped on a road in September

A man in his 30s arrested over the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney has been released without charge.

He was detained in County Cavan on Thursday.

Two men, aged 23 and 61, and a 61-year-old woman were also arrested as part of the cross-border investigation.

They were released without charge on Friday.

Mr Lunney was left by the side of a road in County Cavan in September 2019.

He was abducted by a gang outside his family home in Kinawley in County Fermanagh as he drove back from work.

The businessman, a father of six, suffered a broken leg, was slashed with a knife and doused with bleach during a two-and-a-half hour ordeal.

A joint investigation team involving both PSNI and gardai (Irish police) detectives was established in 2019.