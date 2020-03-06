Another case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to four.

The latest person who has tested positive is an adult who recently returned from Italy - their diagnosis has been linked to a previous case.

Their test sample will be sent to a laboratory in England for verification.

Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said he expected more cases "in the days and weeks ahead".

"Northern Ireland remains in the containment phase and it is important to emphasise that," he added.

"There will not be a sharp transition between containment and delay phases."