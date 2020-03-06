Image caption The shootings happened in the early hours of Friday

Three people have escaped injury after a shot was fired through the front window of a house in County Londonderry.

A man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s and a teenager were inside the house at Oakvale Park in Coleraine when it happened at about 04:10 GMT on Friday.

Police believe it was one of two attacks on houses in Oakvale Park on Friday.

Image caption It appeared that three shots were fired at the window of another home in Oakvale Park

No-one was inside the other property but a living room window was damaged.

Det Insp Peter McKenna said those responsible for the attacks had shown a "complete disregard" for residents in the area and "had no support" for what they had done.

He appealed for anyone with information about the incidents to contact police.