Coleraine: Shots fired through windows of two houses
Three people have escaped injury after a shot was fired through the front window of a house in County Londonderry.
A man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s and a teenager were inside the house at Oakvale Park in Coleraine when it happened at about 04:10 GMT on Friday.
Police believe it was one of two attacks on houses in Oakvale Park on Friday.
No-one was inside the other property but a living room window was damaged.
Det Insp Peter McKenna said those responsible for the attacks had shown a "complete disregard" for residents in the area and "had no support" for what they had done.
He appealed for anyone with information about the incidents to contact police.