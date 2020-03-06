Lyra McKee: Man accused of murder refused bail after appeal
Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service has won its appeal against a decision to grant bail to a man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee.
Paul McIntyre, 52, is accused of murdering Ms McKee in Londonderry in April last year, possessing a firearm and being a member of the IRA.
He was originally granted bail by a district judge in Derry but was kept in custody pending the appeal by the PPS.
On Friday a judge at Belfast High Court overruled the decision to grant bail.
Mr McIntyre denies the charges against him.