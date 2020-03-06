Northern Ireland

Lyra McKee: Man accused of murder refused bail after appeal

  • 6 March 2020
Paul McIntyre, the man charged with the murder of Lyra McKee, raises his arms as he arrives at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on 13 February 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Paul McIntyre is accused of murdering Lyra McKee but denies all charges

Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service has won its appeal against a decision to grant bail to a man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee.

Paul McIntyre, 52, is accused of murdering Ms McKee in Londonderry in April last year, possessing a firearm and being a member of the IRA.

He was originally granted bail by a district judge in Derry but was kept in custody pending the appeal by the PPS.

On Friday a judge at Belfast High Court overruled the decision to grant bail.

Mr McIntyre denies the charges against him.

