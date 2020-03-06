Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul McIntyre is accused of murdering Lyra McKee but denies all charges

Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service has won its appeal against a decision to grant bail to a man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee.

Paul McIntyre, 52, is accused of murdering Ms McKee in Londonderry in April last year, possessing a firearm and being a member of the IRA.

He was originally granted bail by a district judge in Derry but was kept in custody pending the appeal by the PPS.

On Friday a judge at Belfast High Court overruled the decision to grant bail.

Mr McIntyre denies the charges against him.