Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Christopher Robinson arriving at Belfast Crown Court on Friday

A west Belfast man has been found guilty of murdering a prison officer who died 11 days after a bomb exploded under his van in 2016.

Christopher Robinson, 49, from Aspen Walk, denied killing the 52-year-old Adrian Ismay.

Mr Ismay died in hospital after the attack outside his home in east Belfast.

Robinson was also found guilty of possessing an improvised explosive device.

In his verdict at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, Mr Justice McAlinden made no finding on another charge of providing a car for use in terrorism.

Image copyright Ismay Family Image caption Adrian Ismay died eleven days after a device exploded under his car in March 2016

The judge said Robinson was linked to the murder through evidence which included his DNA on a poppy appeal sticker that was removed from a vehicle containing traces of Semtex.

Mr Justice McAlinden said CCTV footage clearly showed the vehicle - which was registered to Robinson's sister-in-law - outside Mr Ismay's home on Hillsborough Drive when the bomb was planted.

He added that CCTV at the workplace of Robinson's brother had been disabled several times by his sibling so he could not be filmed visiting him.

High levels of online interest into the treatment of dissident republicans prisoners - and internet searches about militant republican activity - was further evidence cited by Mr Justice McAlinden.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The device exploded as Mr Ismay drove over a speed ramp

Mr Ismay's family embraced each other as the verdict was read.

He had been a prison officer for almost thirty years.

The non-jury trial previously heard that Robinson would have known about his victim's job from their time volunteering together for St John Ambulance.

In a police interview from hospital just days before his death, Mr Ismay said he and Robinson "never had cross words" and "got on well" during their three to four years volunteering together.

Robinson was remanded into custody and the minimum tariff he will serve will be determined at a later date.