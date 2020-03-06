Image copyright BBC NI Spotlight Image caption Quinn director Kevin Lunney was kidnapped, tortured and dumped on a road in September

Three people have been released without charge after being arrested over the abduction and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney in September 2019.

The two men, aged 23 and 61, and a 61-year-old woman were arrested as part of the cross-border investigation on Thursday.

A man in his 30s was also detained in County Cavan on Thursday.

A joint investigation team involving both PSNI and gardai (Irish police) detectives was established in 2019.

Gardai said they arrested a man in relation to the abduction and assault for an offence contrary to section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Mr Lunney was left by the side of a road in County Cavan after a two and a half hour long attack.

He was abducted by a gang outside his family home in Kinawley in County Fermanagh as he drove back from work.

The businessman, a father of six, suffered a broken leg, was slashed with a knife and doused with bleach in a two-and-a-half hour ordeal.