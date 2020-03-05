Image caption Denise Mullen says it was horrendous when the stalker mentioned her children

A councillor has spoken of her terror after a stalker called her over 900 times threatening her and her children.

Denise Mullen said the ordeal left her afraid to go out.

The calls began when the Aontú councillor published literature for the council elections in April last year.

Police in Northern Ireland have passed her case to Thames Valley Police, which is investigating "offences believed to have been committed in [its] jurisdiction".

Ms Mullan's story was first reported by the Irish News.

In her first broadcast interview on the issue, the councillor in Mid Ulster told the BBC's The View that on one day alone she received 37 calls.

"These calls are [in] the middle of the night, three in the morning, four in the morning, nine in the morning, just randomly throughout the day," she said.

"At the start it was a lot of sexual content.

Image caption Denise Mullen removed her personal details from the Mid Ulster District Council website

"Then it progressed on to threats, even on one occasion mentioned my children.

"Once it hit home that one of my children was mentioned that was horrendous for me."

'Not knowing was terrifying'

She added: "You're getting a call at four o'clock in the morning and immediately pick up the phone, thinking that maybe my son or a friend want a lift or something.

"And then they start the heavy breathing and that progresses on to some very descriptive wording.

"I immediately turn off the phone, they ring again, turn off the phone - trying to live a normal life for nine months was horrendous.

"I was afraid to go to the local shop because on one occasion they were able to say to me that I was sitting in a particular cafe.

"Not knowing who this person is is terrifying."

Image caption The calls happened in the early hours of the morning, says Denise Mullan

She eventually had to have all of her personal details removed from the council website.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it started an investigation after receiving a report of harassment in June last year and a man in his 60s was later arrested.

He was released without charge after "extensive" inquiries, said the PSNI.

It added: "The investigation has since been handed over to Thames Valley Police who are making further enquiries in relation to offences believed to have been committed in their jurisdiction."

Justice Minister Naomi Long confirmed this week that she intends to produce specific anti-stalking legislation in the autumn.

That was a move welcomed by Ms Mullen.

The last threatening phone call she received was in November last year.

She said she is praying there will be no more.