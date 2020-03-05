Image caption Rest days could be cancelled to keep officers on streets, says Chief Constable Simon Byrne

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) may introduce longer shifts and cancel rest days if coronavirus hits its ranks.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he was confident the PSNI could maintain day-to-day policing if significant numbers fall sick.

"Our priority is to respond to emergencies and keep patrols visible," he said at a Policing Board meeting.

Short-term measures could include 12-hour shift patterns.

He said the PSNI could also cancel rest days "to keep people on the streets".

"It will tire officers out but help boost numbers while we got through a critical phase," he acknowledged.

Image caption Simon Byrne is "concerned" that funding to increase the number of officers may not be made available

The chief constable told the board that plans to increase neighbourhood police officers could be "frustrated" by the forthcoming Stormont budget.

He wants officer numbers increased from 6,900 to 7,500 - a move endorsed in the political deal that led to the restoration of devolution.

However, Mr Byrne is not confident he will get the necessary funds, saying: "I am concerned that commitment will not be met."

The move would cost £40m a year on top of budgetary pressures within the police of about £50m.

Mr Byrne said: "I recognise we are one part of a public sector bidding for money which is precious.

"This close to the budget I would be more confident if there had been more dialogue with officials."

The PSNI is in the midst of a recruitment campaign in which almost 7,000 people have applied to join the force.