Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

It bring the total number of cases to three - none are connected.

The two new cases are adults, with one recently returning from northern Italy. The second was in contact with someone in the UK who had tested positive for Covid-19 - the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

The first case was a woman who had travelled to northern Italy, which is at the centre of the European outbreak.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride says both patients are receiving the appropriate care and officials were working to identify anyone they had come into contact with.

Northern Ireland remained in the containment phase, he added.

The test outcomes have been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.