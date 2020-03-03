East Belfast house set on fire by pipe bomb attack
- 3 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pipe bomb attack on a house in east Belfast started a fire inside the property, police have said.
It happened on the Carncaver Road in Castlereagh at about 21:30 GMT on Monday.
The device was thrown at the house and resulted in a small fire starting in the living room. Firefighters were called and they extinguished the blaze.
No-one was in the house at the time of the attack. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.