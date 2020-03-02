A woman in her 20s has died following a two-vehicle collision in County Tyrone, while a man is critically ill in hospital.

It happened on the Pomeroy Road near Pomeroy at about 14:45 GMT.

The woman is believed to have been driving a black Vauxhall Vectra car with the man understood to be a passenger.

The 64-year-old man driving the the other car, a blue Seat Exeo, was left with minor injuries.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Inspector Brown said: "I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision to please make contact with police.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle travelling along the Pomeroy Road prior to the crash, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage."