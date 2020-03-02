Image caption Police are at the scene of the incident on the Bankhall Road

A toddler has died and a woman and an infant have been seriously injured in a stabbing in County Antrim.

The alert was raised on Monday morning at an isolated house at Bankhall Road, Magheramorne, near Larne.

It is understood the injured woman is the mother of the children.

The incident is being treated as domestic. Neighbours reported hearing a police helicopter at about 10.30 GMT and emergency services were called to the scene.

The house has been cordoned off as a police operation continues.

Police have released few details, only confirming officers and emergency services were dealing with an "incident".