Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cancellation of the Ireland v Italy Six Nations match will affect the hospitality industry, says Colin Neill

Northern Ireland pubs have lost hundreds of thousands while feeling the "pain" of the coronavirus crisis, an industry chief has claimed.

Hospitality Ulster head Colin Neill warned the fear must not "become bigger than the actual challenge".

"The cancellation of the Irish Italian rugby match - we would estimate the losses in the hundreds of thousands.

"If we lose more of those going forward that's a financial hit right across the industry," he said.

Mr Neill spoke out after Tourism Ireland boss Niall Gibbon said he has "extremely serious" concerns over the potential impact of coronavirus.

Image caption Mr Neill said extra effort was being made with hygiene standards in the hospitality industry

Speaking on BBC Northern Ireland's Sunday Politics programme, Niall Gibbons said: "The coronavirus story has moved from its first chapter, which happened in China, into its second chapter now and our concern has moved from very serious to extremely serious."

On Wednesday it was announced Ireland's clash with Italy in the Six Nations rugby tournament was off.

Mr Neill said the decision was a "blow" and that it was "really important to have a sensible head on this".

'Reinforcing hygiene standards'

He added extra effort was being made with hygiene standards in the hospitality industry.

"We're very lucky in the UK - we already have very high hygiene standards because of regulation but we're reinforcing them."

The first patient confirmed in the Republic of Ireland is being treated in a Dublin hospital.

It followed a woman from Northern Ireland being diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.

Both had travelled home from an affected area of Italy.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A number of towns in northern Italy have been locked down due to the virus

Mr Gibbons said: "European visitors to the island of Ireland spend about €2bn (£1.7bn) - it is a large part of our income.

"Sixty-six per cent of European visitors to Northern Ireland come via the Republic of Ireland so working together has never been more important.

But he added that tourism across the island of Ireland was a "strong product" and would "bounce back".

Last month it was warned that the tourism industry in Northern Ireland had been affected by the outbreak, at a point when it was still largely confined to China.

The Republic of Ireland's Health Protection Surveillance Centre said it was continuing to trace anyone who may have been in close contact with the man diagnosed with coronavirus on Saturday.

It said it expected the work to be complete within 24 hours.

Officials in Northern Ireland have said everyone in close contact with the woman diagnosed there had been contacted.

In other developments:

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar and the Republic of Ireland's Health Minister Simon Harris held a conference call with Northern Ireland's political leaders to discuss how best to contain the virus

Churches including the Catholic Church and the Church of Ireland recommended physical contact during services is stopped

Ireland's Six Nations match against France in Paris is under growing threat

In Northern Ireland, the Antrim Area Hospital has opened a "drive-through" coronavirus testing centre

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said no tactics would be "off the table" in the UK government's containment plans

Two schools in Northern Ireland have cancelled ski trips to Italy

Image copyright Reuters Image caption On Monday Irish citizens were advised not to travel to affected areas of northern Italy

Helpline extended

Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann said: "Positive test results had been anticipated on both sides of the border and we have repeatedly made clear it was a question of when, not if.

"I have full confidence in the expertise and commitment of our public health professionals and pay tribute to everyone working hard to contain the spread of this virus and keep us well."

On Friday, Mr Swann said the NHS 111 advice helpline had replaced the PHA's coronavirus helpline in Northern Ireland.

That meant people in Northern Ireland had access to the "same level of advice as citizens in England", he added.