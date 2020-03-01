County Louth crash: Bryan Magill named locally as third victim
- 1 March 2020
The third victim of a two-vehicle crash in County Louth on Saturday morning has been named locally as Bryan Magill from Newry.
His football team, Archview United, said he would "always be remembered by all of us as a gentleman".
Mary and Kevin Faxton, a mother and son from Bessbrook, in County Armagh, aged in their 80s and 50s respectively, also died in the crash.
It happened on the N1 at Carrickcarnan at about 02:15 local time.
All at the club are heartbroken by the untimely death of one of our top men Bryan (bru) Magill!!! Bru will always be remembered by all of us as a gentleman!!! Sleep easy our kid!!! Shout at us from above!!!Posted by Archview United F.C. on Saturday, 29 February 2020
