Londonderry: Teenager arrested over arson released on bail
A 13-year-old boy arrested following an arson attack at a disability centre in Londonderry has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Another boy, aged 15, remains in police custody.
Two fires - one under a set of stairs and one in the kitchen - were reported at the North West Learning Disability Centre at about 07:10 GMT on Saturday.
Sgt Michael Hughes said the incident was being treated as "deliberate ignition".
Police said a sum of money was also taken from a till in the incident.
The teenagers were also arrested in relation to a burglary at a fast food outlet between 05:10 and 05:25 GMT on Saturday.
The centre is run by the charity Destined and employs adults with learning disabilities