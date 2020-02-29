Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The latest forecast for Northern Ireland

Gusts of 80mph (130km/h) have been recorded in County Galway as Storm Jorge begins to move across the island of Ireland.

In the Republic of Ireland a "status red" warning issued for counties Galway and Clare was brought forward, and now applies from 11:00 to 15:00 local time.

A yellow warning for Northern Ireland came into effect from 12:00 GMT, meaning transport could be disrupted.

The Met Office warning will remain in place until 12:00 on Sunday.

Met Éireann said gusts of up to 90mph (145km/h) were expected in parts of the Republic of Ireland, with an elevated risk of costal flooding.

The "status red" warning is the highest level of warning, meaning extremely dangerous and destructive weather is expected.

"Status orange" wind warnings have been issued for the rest of the Republic of Ireland.

They are in place until 03:00 on Sunday.

The GAA has confirmed the National Football League Division 1 game between Mayo and Kerry has been postponed because of the storm and has been rescheduled for Sunday.

Meanwhile bus services have been cancelled in Galway and Clare until 15:00 local time and Dublin Fire Brigade has warned people in the city to keep windows closed, particularly on tall buildings.

The reason the storm was not named Storm Ellen, the next on the Met Office list of names, is because it was named first by the Spanish meteorological service on Thursday.

The Met Office and Met Éireann, who work together along with the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, decided to keep the name to avoid confusion.

Paul Gundersen, the chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said the storm would "bring strong winds to parts of the UK".

The last storm to batter the UK and Ireland - Storm Dennis - left flooding and transport disruption in its wake this month.