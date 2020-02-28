Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The McKinney family had hired a boat for a break on Lough Erne

A boat hired to a County Tyrone man accused of drowning his wife on Lough Erne only had two life jackets on board, a trial has heard.

Stephen McKinney 43, of Castletown Square in Fintona, denies murdering Lu Na McKinney between 11-14 April 2017.

The 35-year-old died after entering the water at Devenish Island in County Fermanagh, during an Easter holiday with their two children.

The trial was told the boat was hired from Manor House Marine in Killadeas.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stephen McKinney denies murdering his wife Lu Na McKinney

The man who showed Mr McKinney how to operate the cruiser admitted he only filled in a safety checklist after he found out that Mrs McKinney had drowned, the trial at Dungannon Crown Court heard.

Under cross-examination from a defence barrister, he said the boat acceptance certificate should have been completed at the time he carried out the safety briefing.

He confirmed he had ticked the box to show there were the appropriate number and sizes of life jackets for the number of people on board.

He said that he thought the children had gone to reception to get two new life jackets.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Lu Na McKinney died after entering the water at Devenish Island

The witness said he had shown Mr McKinney everything he needed to know and it was "just me being stupid" that the form had not been filled in and signed by the defendant.

Unless it had been signed, the document "was worth nothing" and he denied a defence suggestion it had been created long after the events to "cover up" any failings.

Earlier in his evidence, he said he had advised Mr McKinney not to moor overnight on an island as it would be harder to reach in an emergency or if the boat broke down.

He also told him to avoid the west jetty on Devenish Island as there was a mucky path to the historic site and more shelter on the east.

The jury heard that Mr McKinney had been "OK driving the boat" and during his instruction Mrs McKinney paid little interest and sat reading a newspaper.

Stephen McKinney, who is originally from Strabane, claims his wife drowned in a tragic accident.

The trial will resume on Monday.