Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northern Ireland has had its first reported case of coronavirus

Northern Ireland's first case of the coronavirus is the story dominating Friday's front pages.

The Public Health Agency confirmed the news on Thursday night, and said it had come from an adult who had travelled from Italy via Dublin.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the patient had shown a presumptive positive result for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

BBC News NI understands the patient is a woman and she travelled with a child to Northern Ireland from Dublin.

'Risk to Northern Ireland has not changed'

It is believed the child is not in hospital but is awaiting test results.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Health officials made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday evening

The Belfast Telegraph focuses on the the scramble to identify anyone who came into contact with the person with the virus.

It says it is understood the woman travelled to Belfast on the Enterprise service from Connolly Station, and attempts are being made to contact other passengers on board.

The Public Health Agency has not confirmed that the person travelled on public transport.

"The risk to the population of Northern Ireland has not changed as a consequence of this presumptive positive test," said Dr McBride.

Inside, the paper has an exclusive story about the closure of a County Antrim nursing home.

It reports 36 families with relatives in Ravenhill Private Nursing Home were called to a meeting at the facility on Thursday night.

A spokeswoman for the Northern Trust, which has responsibility for 33 of the patients at the facility, said it had been advised by the owners of the home of its "imminent closure".

'Children need boundaries'

With the coronavirus dominating its front page, inside the Daily Mirror has a story about parental discipline being a cause of crime locally.

Image caption Nearly half of respondents to a survey by the Department of Justice felt lenient parents were responsible for crimes being carried out by children

It reports the results of a Department of Justice study, which found 45% of respondents felt lenient parents were to blame for the actions of their children.

"Children do better if they know there are clear boundaries and to cross a boundary will have consequences," said Belfast City councillor Dr John Kyle.

The front of Friday's Irish News also has a story looking at a scuffle which broke out during a funeral in Strabane on Thursday.

It reports relatives at the Requiem Mass for Brian McDonagh ran screaming as the disorder broke out during a reading.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The weapons seized by police in Strabane

The story is run alongside a picture of a collection of hatchets and knives, posted by police, which were seized at the funeral. Three people are due to appear in court on Friday.

The News Letter reports a surge in financial support for the Alliance party.

New figures for the final quarter of 2019 show the party received more in private donations than any other party in Northern Ireland.

Image copyright News Letter

A donation totalling £57,500 was given to the party by the Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust - which was by far the party's largest donation.

Other major contributors were former Liberal Democrat peer Lord Matthew Oakeshott, who donated £15,000, and Gilbert Nesbitt, who donated £10,000.