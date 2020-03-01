Image copyright BBC/REUTERS Image caption Two-time Olympic medallist Paddy Barnes and former world champion Carl Frampton are using their sport to help young offenders

Paddy Barnes and Carl Frampton have never shied away from a challenge.

Now the two-time Olympic medallist and the former world champion are on a mission to show young prisoners they have the power to take a new path in life.

Frampton believes boxing "teaches respect" and has the power to change.

As he put prisoners through their paces at Hydebank Wood College, he said everyone makes mistakes and that "time is a healer".

Over six weeks, 12 young people have been honing their ring skills with the benefit of expert tuition.

The non-contact boxing course was delivered by the Ulster Boxing Council and the Irish Athletic boxing association.

Hydebank college prison houses inmates aged between 18 and 21.

'Rebuild and push forward'

It is hoped the pilot programme, the first of its kind delivered in the UK, will prove to be transformative, something Barnes knows the ring has the power to do.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes hope the experience will encourage the young people to join boxing clubs when they leave prison

"I learned a lot from boxing by listening to my coaches and working hard and I'm sure it has been the same for the people taking part in this programme," the Belfast fighter said on Thursday.

"When you talk about knockbacks, some things don't go your way and it's about how you rebuild yourself and keep pushing forward."

Frampton, who has won world titles at two different weights, added the sport would help young people learn about "respect and self-respect".

"I think something that has been lost in our generation is respect and boxing teaches that," he said.

"People can change their opinions and outlook on life and I think that these people, obviously they are in here for a reason, but through initiatives like this they can come out better."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The non-contact boxing course was delivered by the Ulster Boxing Council and the Irish Athletic boxing association

Course coach Louise Walsh told BBC News NI she had seen a positive impact on those who had taken part.

"The mood in here has really lifted and I've seen a real difference in the fitness and attitude of those who have taken part," she said.

'Plan, believe and achieve'

Her views were shared by the governor of Hydebank, Gary Milling, who said the involvement of the boxing pros had been great inspiration for the young people.

"We are looking to say to people, 'look if you have a dream and if you believe in yourself. If you have a plan and you're prepared to put the hard work in then anything is possible'.

"Look at these two guys who come from our community and have made a success of their lives and despite knockbacks.

"If you're able to pick yourself up, stick to that plan and keep believing yourself, then you can achieve something."

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Justice Minister Naomi Long has endorsed the course

On of those who took part in the programme is Finbar.

"There are a lot of mental health issues in prison and it's good for your health and wellbeing and it being non-contact boxing is good," he said.

"When I get out of here I'm going to keep doing it because it's a bit of routine."

Justice Minister Naomi Long also made her first visit to Hydebank to talk to young boxers.

"Many young people come into custody because they have lived chaotic lives and made bad decisions," she said.

"This course has not only helped these individuals build their physical strength, but it has made them feel mentally stronger, which in turn helps them to deal with the challenges life will bring them."

The Prison Service hopes to roll the programme out in other prisons in the near future.