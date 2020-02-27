At least one case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Northern Ireland, the BBC understands.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is due to hold a press conference at 19:00 GMT on Thursday.

BBC NI health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly said any confirmed case was to be taken to an isolation unit in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

On Wednesday, the PHA said 52 people had been tested for the coronavirus and all the results were negative.

Earlier on Thursday, two more patients tested positive for coronavirus in England, which brought the total to 15 before the NI case.

Globally, more than 80,000 people in more than 40 countries have now been infected.

Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, has killed more than 2,700 people.

Most of the deaths have been in China, where the virus originated in December.