Police are at the scene of a security alert in the grounds of Strathearn School in east Belfast after the discovery of a suspicious device.

The object was found on the Belmont Road on Thursday evening.

Homes have been evacuated. Part of the Belmont Road and Belmont Church Road have been cordoned off.

MP for East Belfast Gavin Robinson said he was "shocked" by the discovery and was liaising with the PSNI.

DUP MLA Robin Newton said the fact that it was "unknown how long the object has been in the school grounds" was cause for "real concern".

Wandsworth Community Centre has become an emergency rest centre.