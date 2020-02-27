Image caption Several people were hurt in a blast at Queen's University's sports hall in 1972

A BBC Northern Ireland documentary series, which chronicled the history and legacy of the Troubles, has won a prestigious television award.

The eight-part Spotlight programme The Troubles: A Secret History won the home 'Current Affairs' Royal Television Society (RTS) Journalism Award.

The investigative series featured new revelations, powerful interviews with some directly involved in the conflict and previously unseen archive footage from five decades.

It was described by judges as a wonderful demonstration of "evocative film making".

The series included rare footage of IRA members planning and carrying out a bomb attack on Queen's University Belfast, and footage of former Sinn Féin deputy first minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness in the presence of republicans assembling a car bomb used in an attack in the centre of Londonderry in 1972.

It also explored the rise of Ian Paisley, who went on become the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and first minister including an interview with a former senior Army officer who claimed Mr Paisley "financed" a bombing by the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) in County Down in 1969.

Image caption Spotlight presenters Darragh MacIntyre, Jennifer O'Leary and Mandy McAuley

Peter Johnston, Director BBC NI, described the documentary series as one of "the most significant" produced by BBC Northern Ireland.

He said the revelations in the programme were testament to the perseverance and tenacity of presenters Darragh MacIntyre, Jennifer O'Leary and Mandy McAuley.

The award for Spotlight was one of 10 awards won by the BBC at this year's RTS awards.