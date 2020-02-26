Image copyright Alan Lewis-Photopress Belfast Image caption Paul Campbell was jailed on Wednesday

A County Tyrone man has been jailed for seven and a half years over a bomb attack on an RUC station more than two decades ago.

Last month Paul Campbell, of The Mills, Coalisland, was found guilty of causing an explosion, and possessing an improvised explosive device with intent to endanger life on 26 March 1997.

Campbell, 41, had denied both offences.

He will now also be the subject of counter-terrorist provisions for the next 15 years.

It was the prosecution's case that Campbell was one of two men who launched the 1997 attack, that he was shot by "undercover military operative Soldier A" as he ran off, jumped into a priest's car that was parked nearby and fled the jurisdiction to the Republic of Ireland.

A co-accused, Gareth Doris, who was also shot in the aftermath of the bomb attack and arrested at the scene, was later convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A senior prosecution lawyer said blood and DNA samples recovered after the bomb attack on Coalisland RUC station matched that of Campbell.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The attack happened at Coalisland RUC station in 1997

At Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday, the senior prosecutor said that the fact that the defendant might be considered for early release under the Belfast Agreement "was not a matter for this court but for the parole commissioners''.

The prosecutor said the aggravating factors were that the charges were terrorist related and the fact that Campbell fled the jurisdiction and wasn't actually arrested and charged until 2015 when he was detained by the PSNI after getting off a train in Portadown.

A further aggravating factor was that the intended victims of the bomb attack were police officers inside the heavily-fortified RUC base.

'A terrorist incident'

Passing sentence, Judge McFarland said it was likely that Doris "was in possession of the device which contained between half and three quarters of a kilo of military grade explosives and you (Campbell) provided support for him".

The Belfast Recorder said while Doris was shot and detained at the scene, Campbell was also shot but left the jurisdiction to the Republic of Ireland and was treated for his injuries.

Judge McFarland added: "I consider the aggravating feature is that this was a terrorist incident.''

Taking his starting point for sentence as ten years, Judge McFarland said he was reducing that by two and a half years because of the delay in the case and also "the impact this sentence will have on your children''.