Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Coronavirus has now spread to 27 other countries including the UK

Pupils from Northern Ireland schools who were recently on school trips to Italy have been sent home from class due to Coronavirus concerns.

Groups of students from Limavady Grammar School, Banbridge Academy and Cambridge House Grammar in Ballymena recently returned from northern Italy.

Cambridge House and Limavady Grammar have sent its pupils home for 14 days.

Limavady Grammar's principal sent all pupils and staff who had been on the trip home early from school on Tuesday.

She said the current advice to them was to "self-isolate" for 14 days.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Pupils from Banbridge Academy recently returned from a trip to northern Italy

A group of Year 10 pupils from Limavady travelled to Marilleva in Italy for a skiing trip and flew home via an airport in Milan on Saturday.

In a message to parents and guardians, Limavady Grammar's principal said she contacted the Public Health Agency on Monday and "was advised to take no action".

She added: "I have been in contact with them again today and their current advice is to now advise all pupils and staff who travelled from Italy to self-isolate for 14 days (until 9th March)."

Banbridge Academy has also issued public health advice to parents of pupils who have recently returned from a school ski trip in Italy.

A group of 88 pupils and staff from the Academy had been skiing in the resort of San Valentino.

They departed for the slopes on Saturday, 15 February, with the trip lasting for a week.

During the trip, updates had been posted on the school's Twitter page.

In a message issued to parents/guardians earlier today, principal Mr Robin McLoughlin said: "Following the news article on the BBC this morning regarding advice for travellers returning from Northern Italy, the school sought advice from the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency.

Image caption Some pupils from Limavady Grammar have been sent home for 14 days

"The Public Health Agency has recommended that any pupil or member of staff who recently travelled to Northern Italy, and is displaying flu-like symptoms, should be isolated as soon as possible and should self-isolate at home.

"In addition, as a further precaution, siblings or other family members showing flu-like symptoms should self-isolate and not attend school."

In a letter to parents, Cambridge House Grammar said no symptoms of the virus have been reported by any member of staff or pupil who travelled on a recent ski trip.

The letter said: "Following guidance from the Education Authority, 25 February, pupils and staff who were on the Ski Trip to Italy last week have been sent home for 14 days self-isolation (returning on 10 March 2020).

"This is a precautionary action only. Cambridge House Grammar School pupils were not in any of the designated quarantined towns, however, they were in the Lombardy region and travelled through Milan Airport."

Updated guidance

Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann said the situation regarding coronavirus is fast-moving and updated guidance will be issued to local health professionals later on Tuesday.

Mr Swann told the assembly it was up to any school principal to decide whether to close a school, but he thought it unlikely schools would have to close on the basis of the latest guidance.

Image caption Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann said the situation regarding coronavirus is fast-moving

Coronavirus, which was first detected in China, has now spread to 27 other countries, including the UK.

About 80% of people infected with the virus develop mild symptoms, but about 5% become critically ill, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) research.

The UK government has advised anyone returning from northern Italy to self-isolate if they show Coronavirus symptoms.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people with flu-like symptoms who have been north of Pisa are asked to stay at home for 14 days.

The advice also applies to anyone who recently returned from Italy's quarantined towns even if they have no symptoms, he said.

Italy has put 11 towns in Lombardy and Veneto into lockdown.